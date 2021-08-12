Piedmont officials to meet
PIEDMONT, W.Va. — Piedmont town officials will meet Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. upstairs at American Legion Post 52, 10 Green St.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will begin with the flag salute.
Mayor Paula Boggs will preside, with citizens allowed five minutes each to offer remarks or lodge complaints.
The minutes from the previous meeting will be approved, with corrections, if any, made.
Correspondence will be read and reports given from police, officers and the town foreman.
Council member Greg Harvey will take the oath of office.
A follow-up discussion will be held concerning the Piedmont mural and officials will address Ordinance 63, unclaimed property and the Hometown Hero project.
The mayor and council is scheduled to hold their next meeting Sept. 1.
