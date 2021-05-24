FROSTBURG — The third annual Pig Out in the Park: Backyard BBQ Bash will be held Aug. 21 from noon to 6 p.m. at Hoffman Hollow Park.
The barbecue competition features live music, a beer tent, a pie-eating contest, kid zone with family activities and local artists and food vendors.
Pig Out in the Park, a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned competition, offers teams the chance to win over $1,500 in cash prizes. This year’s event sees the return of the people’s choice category to let the crowd decide whose barbecue reigns supreme.
Applications for vendors and competitors are available at www.pigoutfrostburg.com or contact PigOutFrostburg@gmail.com or 301-689-6900. Deadline to enter is June 30.
All proceeds from Pig Out in the Park benefit FrostburgFirst: a Maryland Main Street Community Inc. and efforts toward downtown revitalization, promoting small business, engaging the community and making Frostburg a beautiful and thriving city.
