FROSTBURG — Pig Out in the Park returns for its fifth year Aug. 19 from noon to 6 p.m. at Hoffman Hollow Park.
Pig Out in the Park is a fun-filled day of live music, a beer and cocktail tent, disc golf, kids’ activities, local food vendors and a chance to vote for your favorite barbecue. Admission can be purchased at pigoutfrostburg.com or at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in for free. Admission purchases are considered donations to FrostburgFirst and are tax deductible.
Prior to the public event, barbecue teams from all over the region will compete for the Pig Out Grand Champion title. Purchase a People’s Choice Tasting Kit and help decide whose barbecue reigns supreme. Tickets for the tasting kit will only be available until 1:30 p.m.
The Hounded will take the stage at 12:30 p.m., followed by Gilbert Lee & the Ghost on the Radio at 2:30 p.m. Megan Jean’s Secret Family will close out the event at 4:30 p.m.
The FrostburgFirst sponsored beer truck will be on-site in addition to Radcliffe Concessions, DeDi’s Kitchen, Mise en Place, Hey Crazzie Kitchen, The Pursuit, Chew on this Jerky, Sweet Cravings and Frostbite MD.
Kids’ activities include bubble soccer and inflatable axe-throwing with the Joint Training Facility from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The Cumberland MD Mermaid Pod will offer face-painting with Beedazzled Smiles and glitter tattoos featuring Mermaid Eureka and her story time.
The Allegany County Disc Golf Club will host the Little Piggy Disc Golf Flex Tournament, free and open to all players.
All proceeds from Pig Out in the Park benefit FrostburgFirst. For more information, visit pigoutfrostburg.com, email pigoutfrostburg@gmail.com or call 301-689-6900. The event is sponsored by Webstaurant Store and Grow West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.