It’s nearly here. I’ve seen all sorts of reminders on television lately. It’s the new year and there’s nothing any of us can do to stop it, but I really don’t mind so much starting another year all over again. What does bother me, however, is how everyone keeps telling me what I should do in the coming year to improve my life.
The TV people tell me that I’ve been slacking in my dieting and all sorts of folks are willing to sell me a secret dietary plan to eat less. They also tell me that I am not keeping fit. Fortunately, there are plenty of companies who can sell me some piece of exercise equipment to remedy that situation. Do I need to improve my memory as they suggest? I can buy memory pills or a book to improve my ability to recall … um … I forget just now, but it’s supposed to make a big difference. It seems that no matter how good I feel about myself, someone is there to tell me I could be even better this year if only I’d buy their product.
No wonder we are a neurotic society. Never feeling we are good enough, smart enough, hard-working enough, thin enough, pretty enough, strong enough or even friendly enough. It seems that no matter how good we were last year, someone thinks we can still do better. This year I’m resolving to ignore what everyone else thinks about me and only care about what God thinks. I know that’s risky because a lot of people do not even like God. But as each year brings even more of my many flaws to light, I find I’m not so concerned with pleasing other people. After all, I am who God made me.
I know there is value in improving our lives from year to year, but not at the expense of ever realizing how special we are to God. This new year, the best improvement we can experience is to allow God to become a more important part of our lives. Happy New Year.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.