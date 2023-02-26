FROSTBURG — The planetarium at Frostburg State University and the Cumberland Astronomy Club will host a virtual presentation with planetary scientist Sarah Horst of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory on March 1 at 7 p.m.
Horst will discuss the physical environment of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, and the importance to understanding the emergence of life on Earth.
NASA has planned a mission to Titan with a robotic quadcopter known as Dragonfly in a presentation titled “Toxic Titan.” Horst is a lead investigator on the Dragonfly mission.
Her presentation will take place at the FSU planetarium in the Multimedia Learning Center.
For more information, contact info@cumberlandastronomyclub.org or Jason Speights, FSU planetarium director, at jcspeights@frostburg.edu or 301-687-4339.
At first glance, Titan doesn’t appear to be a very promising place to search for the origins of life. The surface temperature is minus 290 and the ground consists of a rock-hard form of ice. Titan also has a dense and smoggy atmosphere composed primarily of nitrogen and methane.
In addition, the satellite has a weather cycle with precipitation and evaporation. It snows benzene, a chemical commonly used in lighter fluid.
Rain consists of large, slow-moving drops of butane and ethane.
Titan’s geography includes mile-high ice mountains with sharp canyons sculpted by flash floods along with large lakes and seas filled with liquid natural gas.
In several ways, however, Titan’s environment resembles the early days of planet Earth when the atmosphere was largely composed of nitrogen and methane.
Titan’s atmosphere and surface also contain a large volume of organic compounds that are essential to life. Beneath an icy surface shell,
Titan appears to have a global subsurface ocean composed of liquid water and ammonia. For these reasons, scientists have chosen Titan as a prime target for an upcoming space mission to search for the origins of life and the search for life beyond Earth.
