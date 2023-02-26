Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility around one quarter in areas of freezing fog with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington and Central and Eastern Allegany Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Hardy, Eastern Grant and Eastern Mineral Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential ice on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses. Interstates 81, 70, and 68 will likely be impacted by areas of dense freezing fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&