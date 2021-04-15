SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — New tree seedlings will be planted when volunteers converge at Flight 93 National Memorial on April 23.
The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, the National Park Foundation and the National Park Service continue a major reforestation project that will result in 150,000 native trees at Flight 93 National Memorial.
Every year during National Park Week, America’s national parks host public events and coordinate volunteer opportunities to celebrate. This year, Flight 93 National Memorial honors the tradition of National Park Week with “Plant a Tree at Flight 93.”
“The Friends are a proud partner sponsor for reforestation at Flight 93 National Memorial and for the past nine years this event has served as an opportunity to engage volunteers,” said Donna Gibson, president of the Friends of Flight 93.
Reforestation is part of the memorial’s original design to reclaim the former surface mine with native trees. Since 2012, more than 3,000 volunteers have planted 129,918 native tree seedlings across 167 acres at Flight 93 National Memorial. Nearly 200 volunteers will help plant 7,000 seedlings over 10 acres. The planting event is limited to preregistered groups and forestry professionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.