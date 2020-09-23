Poetry reading part of virtual literature festival

FROSTBURG — Award-winning author Indran Amirthanayagam will open the 14th annual Western Maryland Independent Literature Festival with a free virtual reading Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. The virtual festival is being held by Frostburg State University’s Center for Literary Arts.
The reading will be live at https://youtu.be/sH-jCq7bjZM, which can also be found on the Center for Literary Art’s Instagram page, @fsuliteraryarts, and Facebook group, Frostburg State University Center for Literary Arts.
Amirthanayagam was born in Colombo, Ceylon (now Sri Lanka). He was raised in Sri Lanka, London and Honolulu. Amirthanayagam has authored numerous poetry collections, including “The Elephants of Reckoning,” “Ceylon, R.I.P.,” “The Splintered Face,” “Uncivil War” and “Coconuts on Mars.”
He writes, translates and publishes poetry and essays in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Haitian Creole. Amirthanayagam’s poems have won a Paterson Poetry Prize and a Juegos Florales.
His writing has appeared in The New York Times, the Kenyon Review, the New England Review, BOMB, Siempre, La Gaceta and other magazines. A U.S. diplomat, Amirthanayagam has lived in several countries, including Haiti, Belgium, Argentina and the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.
The reading is sponsored by the FSU Office of the President, Office of the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, department of English and foreign languages and literature, Allegany Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the city of Frostburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.