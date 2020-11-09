MCHENRY — This year’s Police Providing Presents campaign will take on a different look due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In previous years, law enforcement in Garrett County accompanied needy children on a Christmas shopping trip, followed by a luncheon with games and demonstrations. Police plan to provide the selected children with $150 each to spend at Walmart on gifts for their families, additional personal gifts and gift certificates for local food and entertainment.
If officers are prohibited from conducting the traditional shopping event, they will deliver the items to the children in December.
Donations are needed in support of the annual program. They can be placed in the drop box at the Department of Social Services, 12578 Garrett Highway, Oakland or mailed to the DSS Finance Office at that address, made payable to GCDSS with Police Providing Presents in the note area. Questions can be directed to 1st Sgt. B. Williams at 301-387-1101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.