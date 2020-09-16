CUMBERLAND — As part of the statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities, local law enforcement will receive part of $11.8 million in state and federal highway safety grants being distributed by the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.
“As we improve the infrastructure and reliability of transportation across the state, these funds are essential to continue our focus on highway safety,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “By bringing together state and local agencies and private sector organizations, we are all working together to save lives on Maryland roadways.”
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office will receive $6,000; Cumberland Police Department, $3,000; and Frostburg Police Department, $2,000. The highway safety funds will be used to increase the use of seat belts in all seats; prevent impaired, aggressive and distracted driving; increase safety for pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists; promote the correct use of child passenger safety seats; fund overtime enforcement of Maryland’s traffic laws; support police training for highway safety and traffic enforcement; and increase the efficiency and capability of Maryland’s traffic data systems.
In 2019, Vision Zero was enacted following passage of legislation setting an overall goal of zero fatalities and serious injuries on Maryland’s roadways by 2030. Vision Zero serves as a blueprint in development of Maryland’s 2021-2025 Strategic Highway Safety Plan to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways across the state focused on the Four E’s — education, engineering, enforcement and emergency medical services.
“We all need to remember every time we get behind the wheel that each of us has a responsibility to keep all road users safe. Year after year, we see the same, preventable causes of crashes,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We are looking forward to working with our safety partners across the state to spread the messages to drive sober, buckle up, slow down, put the phone down and watch for motorcyclists, pedestrians and bicyclists.”
The funds awarded are allocated based on crash data for each county and/or organization. Learn more about the Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.
