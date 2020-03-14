FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst, in partnership with the city of Frostburg and the Small Business Development Center, is moving its pop-up shop and small business incubator program forward to the next stage. The 11 applicants to the program will meet with the SBDC to further develop their business concepts and prepare a final pitch to present to the committee.
Pop-Up Frostburg has received $1,000 in support from M&T Bank to implement the program. “We are so proud to be a part of this new journey and to continue to partner with FrostburgFirst for years to come,” said Katelyn Yoder, Western Maryland regional manager of M&T Bank. Frostburg Branch Manager Shane Jones also serve on the Pop-Up Frostburg Committee to provide feedback to applicants.
Shawn Miller of Commercial Graphics and Signage is donating a budget for signage to the selected finalists to help advertise their business concepts. A number of local businesses are also donating their time to serve on the committee and provide feedback to applicants, including Pet Wants Mountain Maryland, Main Street Books, Forever Media Inc., Clatter, General Art Store, Hotel Gunter and Toasted Goat Winery and LG’s Pizzeria & Pub.
The Pop-Up Frostburg program brings together entrepreneurs, artists, makers and small businesses with local property owners to activate vacant spaces downtown. The program increases storefront occupancy to foster sustainable businesses that enhance downtown Frostburg revitalization. The program is funded in part through the Main Street Improvement grant program of Maryland’s Department of Housing and Community Development.
FrostburgFirst hopes the program will create opportunities for future business owners who have had trouble finding accessible, affordable and flexible spaces and allow them to create, expand and nurture their small business with relatively low risk.
For more information, contact FrostburgFirst at 301-689-6900 or email frostburgfirst@gmail.com.
