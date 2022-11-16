FROSTBURG — The Cultural Events Series at Frostburg State University will celebrate the return of the Annie Moses Band in a Christmas performance sponsored by Thomas Automotive on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Alice R. Manicur Assembly Hall of the Lane University Center.
After a sold-out CES performance in 2017, the Annie Moses Band returns with a flurry of Christmas classics and beloved carols.
The Annie Moses Band has wowed audiences from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall with an original sound that fuses American roots, folk, classical and jazz. Named for their great-grandmother, the all-sibling, Juilliard-educated ensemble has performed in three popular PBS specials: “The Art of the Love Song,” “Pilgrims and Prodigals” and “Christmas With the Annie Moses Band.”
A limited number of VIP package tickets include seating in the first two rows along with a special reception and meet-and-greet opportunity with the artists.
Concert tickets are free for FSU students.
For more information, visit ces.frostburg.edu or call 301-687-3137.
