CUMBERLAND — The Postal Service is accepting letters to Santa Claus postmarked by Dec. 10 to be uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com through Dec. 15 for potential adoption.
Families are invited to write a letter that includes full return address and send it to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.
The more specific writers are with gift ideas, the better chance their wishes will be granted.
For more information, visit USPSOperationSanta.com.
Potential adopters, once approved, can visit USPSOperationSanta.com, read through the posted letters, pick one or more that they’d like to fulfill and follow the directions on how to grant the special wish for a child.
All potential adopters must be vetted through a short registration and ID verification process before they can adopt any letter.
Businesses are invited to create teams to adopt letters.
