CUMBERLAND — As part of its ongoing effort to ensure that voters and election officials have the information they need to successfully use the U.S. mail to vote in November, the U.S. Postal Service has launched a new election mail website — usps.com/votinginfo.
The Postal Service recognizes that many states are choosing to expand mail-in voting options in the upcoming election and that there will likely be a significant increase in demand among postal customers to participate in the election. In response, the website has been updated to serve both voting customers seeking information on how to use the mail to vote and election officials seeking resources to help make their administration of the upcoming elections a success.
For domestic voters, the website provides direct links to federal election resources and state-specific resources. For overseas and military voters, the new site provides additional information, including links to resources supporting their election participation.
The Postal Service encourages voters who opt to vote through the U.S. mail to start the process early. Voters should request ballots at the earliest point allowable, but no later than 15 days prior to the election date. The Postal Service also recommends that voters mail their ballots at least one week prior to the due date to allow for timely receipt by election officials. Voters should contact their local election officials for further information.
