CUMBERLAND — More than 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States in 2020. From nips and bites to vicious attacks, aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to postal employees and the general public. To highlight the enormity of the issue, the U.S. Postal Service is providing the public with information on the do’s and don’ts of responsible dog ownership as part of its annual National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service campaign.
The campaign runs through June 18. This year’s theme is “Be Aware: Any Dog Can Bite.” Spread the news of the campaign by using the hashtag #dogbiteawareness.
“Raising awareness about dog bite prevention and how to protect our letter carriers as we deliver the mail is paramount,” said USPS acting Employee Safety and Health Awareness Manager Jamie Seavello. “Dogs are instinctive animals that may act to protect their turf and that why it’s important to inform the public about this campaign.”
The best way to keep everyone safe from dog bites is to recognize and promote responsible pet ownership. Most people know the approximate time their letter carrier arrives every day and having their dog secured as the carrier approaches their property for delivery will minimize any dog carrier interactions.
Pet owners should:
- Remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may view the carrier as a threat.
- When a letter carrier comes to the home, keep dogs inside, behind a fence or on a leash.
Informed delivery is a free service that gives customers a digital preview of the mail and packages that are scheduled to be delivered so that they can take precautions and secure their dog when parcels are delivered to the door. Sign up at informeddelivery.usps.com.
Letter carriers are trained to observe an area where they know dogs may be present. They are taught to be alert for potentially dangerous conditions and to respect a dog’s territory.
When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be interrupted for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is interrupted, mail must be picked up at the post office. Service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained.
For more information, contact a local USPS public relations professional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.