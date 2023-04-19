KEYSER, W.Va. — The drive-thru COVID testing provided by Potomac Valley Hospital is moving to the hospital’s new RapidCare location at Potomac Plaza off U.S. Route 220 effective April 24.
“We have the space at our new RapidCare location to provide COVID testing, and the move made sense given everything going on at the hospital campus,” said Kendra Thayer, chief nursing officer. “It’s less congested at RapidCare, so patients will likely find it easier to get the testing they need and be on their way.”
The process for receiving a COVID test remains the same. Signs outside the RapidCare facility will direct patients to call a number and clinical staff will come to the patient’s vehicle to administer the test.
Results of the test will be relayed to the patient by their referring physician.
The RapidCare testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will require physician referrals, noted Windi Wilson, regional director of clinical laboratories.
The lab at RapidCare accepts patients with physician orders for other testing needs Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. “We are here for RapidCare patients, but patients of other providers in the community in need of lab tests are welcome at the new lab facility,” Wilson said.
The RapidCare walk-in clinic is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
