Potomac State College expands equine management major

KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College has enhanced its equine management major through the Sustainable Agriculture Entrepreneurship two-year associate of applied science degree to give students the option to pursue the SAGE four-year degree program.
“Because of new trends in the equine industry, we reinvented our major so that our equine-focused students can pursue more entrepreneurial endeavors and small business enterprises,” said Corey Armstrong, director of SAGE and farm operations. “More than ever, students are interested in starting popular income-earning businesses like therapeutic, wellness and general riding instruction; personal training; farrier services and education; stable management; equine chiropractor; event planning; and equine photography.”
The equine industry supports many niche opportunities for graduates and building a strong foundation in entrepreneurship and business knowledge is essential in the field. Under SAGE, students will learn equine arena and stable management, proper nutrition and animal husbandry, pasture management and rotational grazing, cost management practices for maintaining a stable and profit maximization through unique events and community outreach.
College facilities include an indoor riding arena totaling 27,500 square feet with adjacent pastures for the American quarter horse herd originally donated by the late Bob and Jewell Evans. Students also have the option to board their own horses.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of animal care and service workers is projected to grow 16% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations.
SAGE and equine courses are taught by agribusiness owners and instructors who have real-world business experience.
For further information, contact Enrollment Services at go2psc@mail.wvu.edu or 304-788-6820.
