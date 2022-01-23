KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College students attended the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis as members of the state’s FFA Environmental and Natural Resources Team.
Lara Bittinger, a junior at Frankfort High School, joined the team with John Bittinger, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Wiley Ford; Sarah Sions, a freshman wildlife and fisheries major from Purgitsville; and Rachael Brinkman, a freshman preveterinary major from New Creek; earning a silver medal at the national convention.
The career development event provides students an opportunity to gain awareness and demonstrate knowledge in areas that affect the air, soil and water. Competitors interpret data, use measuring devices in the field and work through real-life scenarios involving environmental threats in pursuit of scoring the highest as a team and individual.
Each team competes in all types of weather conditions in pursuit of recognition for demonstrating skills relevant to GPS navigation, soil science, water management and wildlife conservation. The competitors produce written statements and an oral presentation and must exhibit competency via writing and identification activities.
