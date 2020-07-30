Potomac State hires executive director of finance

KEYSER, W.Va. — Scott McVicker has been named executive director of finance and operations at West Virginia University Potomac State College, replacing Carol Combs, who is set to retire after serving the college for 19 years.
“I am delighted to join the WVU Potomac State College family and look forward to contributing to its fiscal and operational strength,” McVicker said.
McVicker previously served as an independent consultant and business adviser to multinational corporations through his privately held firm based in Ellicott City, Maryland.
He also served as the chief operating officer for two national nonprofit organizations, the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative and the National Training Laboratories Institute for Applied Behavioral Science, where he oversaw corporate finance and the daily operations of the national headquarters.
Prior to that, McVicker held the positions of administrator and director at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health during his tenure of nearly 14 years.
McVicker earned a bachelor’s degree in management from St. John Fisher College in New York and his master’s in business administration from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. He has received additional training from the NTL Institute, the McIntyre School of Business at the University of Virginia, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the College Business Management Institute at the University of Kentucky.
He and his wife, Sherie, have a son, Tyler, and a daughter, Courtney.
