KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College students Madison Anderson, Nikki Cannon, Madison Sites and Kaitlynn Spiker will have their names inscribed on the Duke Anthony Whitmore/Henry Louis Gates Jr. Academic Achievement Wall, also referred to as The Scholars’ Wall.
Professors Amy Weaver and Danielle Lessard announced the Whitmore-Gates student scholars during Potomac State’s 80th Recognition Day awards ceremony. The Scholars’ Wall was conceived as a way of recognizing the academic and scholarly activities of students, alumni and faculty. Each year a faculty committee selects students who exhibit exemplary scholarship and potential for continued achievement.
Anderson is a biology major from Keyser who plans to pursue a doctor of medicine in dentistry. She served as a tutor for the Academic Success Center and was a member of Circle K, the Life Science Club and the Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society. In addition to making First Team All-American while playing on the Catamounts softball team, Anderson interned with the office of Sen. Joe Manchin.
Cannon is a biology major from Fort Ashby who plans to earn a doctorate in microbiology after completing her bachelor’s degree in biology on the Morgantown campus. She also was a tutor and member of the Campus Ministries Club, the Life Science Club and the Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society. She interned at the National Cancer Institute for the past two years.
Sites is a biology major from Sugar Grove who plans to pursue a doctor of osteopathy or physician assistant degree. Also a tutor, she was a member of Circle K, the Film Club, the Creative Writing Club, Sip and Stitch, the Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society, the International Club, the Life Science Club and Baptist Campus Ministries.
Spiker is a mathematics major from Frostburg who plans to pursue a doctorate in mathematics. A tutor and assistant with Regional Math Field Day, she wants to serve as a math teacher in the future.
