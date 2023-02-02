KEYSER, W.Va. — Discover Day at West Virginia University Potomac State College on Feb. 20 will give prospective students a look at life on campus.
Students can meet with financial aid counselors to learn about financial aid opportunities and work-study employment. West Virginia residents can learn how to apply for a tuition-free associate degree through the West Virginia Invests Grant Program.
Registration and refreshments will begin at 10 a.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center, followed by a welcome from President Chris Gilmer at 10:30 a.m.
Students will sit in a classroom, tour the campus and enjoy lunch in the Commons. Families can interact with faculty, staff, coaches and representatives from various departments.
Presentations by the Office of Student Experience along with Financial Aid by the WVU Hub will take place and students will visit the Majors/Information Fair where they can learn more about academic offerings and talk with a career specialist if undecided about their major.
“We would like Potomac State to be your home away from home for the next several years. We want you to take advantage of all the opportunities available to make you a well-rounded student while you’re here and a knowledgeable, skilled graduate ready for employment when you leave,” Gilmer said. “We want you to feel comfortable, safe and productive — physically, mentally, emotionally and academically.”
Application reviews and on-the-spot admission decisions will be made so visitors are encouraged to bring their high school or official college transcripts with them. Students will be entered in a drawing for a $500 scholarship.
To register, visit http://go.wvu.edu/discoverPSC. For additional information, contact the Office of Enrollment Services at 304-788-6820 or go2psc@mail.wvu.edu.
