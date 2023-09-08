KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College alumni look forward to reconnecting with friends, professors and former classmates during the annual Homecoming celebration on Sept. 30.
Rudy Sites (1958) will be recognized with the Alumni Achievement Award; Carl Dennison ‘“Denny” Avers (1961) for Distinguished Service and Curtiss Boggs (2013) for Young Alumni.
Honorees will be recognized during the PSC Alumni Association awards and benefit banquet in the Davis Conference Center. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a sit-down plated dinner being served at 6 p.m. A silent auction will take place until 6:45 p.m., at which time the awards ceremony will begin. Due to it being a plated dinner, there will be no children’s tickets available.
The PSC Alumni Association board meeting and officer election will take place from 10 a.m. to noon in the Mary F. Shipper Library, lower level.
To make reservations for the banquet, visit https://ticketstripe.com/PSCAlumniBanquet by Sept. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.