KEYSER, W.Va. — Dr. Sherif Dabash, an orthopedic surgeon with extensive experience in foot and ankle issues, pediatric orthopedics and trauma, has joined Potomac Valley Hospital’s surgery department.
Dabash comes from a fellowship in orthopedic trauma at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. He completed a sports medicine fellowship at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas and a limb lengthening and deformity correction clinical fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
His experience includes serving as a clinical foot and ankle fellow at the University of Texas McGovern School, a clinical research fellow at Texas Tech University, a limb lengthening surgical fellow at the Paley Institue at St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida, and an orthopedic surgery fellow at the Cleveland Clinic Florida.
“We are very pleased to have Dr. Dabash join our surgical team,” said Mark Boucot, CEO. “His background is very impressive and includes an approach to care that reflects the mission and vision of Potomac Valley Hospital to care for each patient like we would our own family. We think he is a great addition to our staff and will enable us to grow our orthopedic surgery department.”
Dabash received his medical degree from Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt, in 2007 and a post-doctoral fellowship at Cleveland Clinic Florida. He has published numerous articles in medical journals, co-authored a book on pediatric orthopedic disorders and has presented at several symposiums and conferences throughout the U.S.
Dabash will join orthopedic surgeon Hamed Vahedikafshgari. His office is located at 25 Kight Drive, 304-597-2404.
