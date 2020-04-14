KEYSER, W.Va. — All outpatient clinics at WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital are offering virtual visits for established patients in an effort to provide timely follow-up care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patients can receive diagnosis and treatment from a WVU Medicine provider; an after-visit summary containing a care plan and any follow-up instructions, including referrals for a specialist visit or diagnostic imaging; and prescriptions recommended by their provider sent to the pharmacy of their choice.
Patients in West Virginia and Maryland can use virtual visits via telephone or video chat using a smartphone or webcam-equipped computer.
The services are available during regular hours specific to each clinic Monday through Friday.
Patients in Pennsylvania, Ohio or other states at the time of treatment should contact their providers regarding availability, due to licensure regulations.
Participating in the video visits are simple. Patients install the MyChart app prior to the scheduled appointment.
Patients must ensure that their computers have a working web camera, microphone, speakers and high-speed internet connection.
To schedule a virtual appointment, visit MyWVUChart or call the appropriate office: cardiology, 304-597-3545; Fort Ashby Medical Center, 304-597-3600; general surgery, 304-597-3790; Outpatient Physicians Clinic, 304-597-3790; pulmonology, 304-597-3790; Riverside Rural Health Care, 304-355-2323; and urology, 304-597-3545.
A staff member from any of the clinics can help set up a MyWVUChart if needed.
Until May 15, WVU Medicine will waive all personal pay fees, including deductibles and co-payments.
