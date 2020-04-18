I was looking at a news website hoping to find something to write about not related to the coronavirus. Just about every story on the lead page was somehow related to the story line I was trying to avoid. So I dug deeper hoping to find some other news of any kind.
I checked the business page ... no luck there as everything was assessing how the economy is affected by the CV. Sports page? There are no sports to even report about. It seemed that anything I read had a CV spin to it. New movie releases, jobs reports, politics, Easter, online shopping, concerts, eating out, the stock market, cruising, vacationing, car sales, hugging someone and even breathing all connected back to the coronavirus. I was about to give up and write about the CV when I found a tiny, obscure article that had nothing to do with any virus.
It seems that Lou Gehrig’s baseball bat sold for $1 million and the sale was not in any way affected by a global pandemic. The 40-ounce bat was said to be well-used and bore his name in block letters. Gehrig was a great baseball player with a lifetime batting average of .340, 493 home runs and 1,995 RBI’s. His career was cut short from a bout with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which also became known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Somehow for me, it was reassuring that in this pandemic, someone still thought it was a good idea to own a bat and a million dollars was not too much to pay for it.
The main thing, though, is that I wrote a column with no mention of coronavirus to depress us. All kidding aside, believers need to continue praying for God to be merciful, to allow a cure to be found, for loved ones to be safe and that somehow God will bring good out of a terrible situation. May God bless and watch over us all.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.