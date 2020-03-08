CUMBERLAND — The Friends of the Washington Street Library will hold the second of the bimonthly series on the American presidency on April 16 at 6 p.m. at the Washington Street Library.
The program American Presidency … in Portraiture will examine the intersection of art and the presidency, exploring official presidential portraits, images used for currency and the decisions that went into the pictorial commemorations of the highest elected officials in the land.
Presenter Rolfe Singerman is a retired high school art teacher who holds degrees from the Cleveland Institute of Art and Western Reserve University. He worked as a professional photographer for more than 15 years and owned Singerman Photography and Video.
Singerman has gained a reputation for his photographs of Western Maryland’s landscape and architecture and his work has been exhibited throughout the region.
He is the author of “The Handbook of Washington Street Architecture” and illustrator of “The Washington Street Cookbook.”
Singerman is a member of the Ohio Education Association and Allegany Arts Council and a lifetime member of the National Education Association.
He also serves as a board member of the Friends of the Washington Street Library.
The event is free and open to the public.
Any questions, call the Washington Street Library at 301-777-1200.
