OAKLAND — The entire prevention team in the Health Education and Outreach Division of the Garrett County Health Department has been certified as community health workers.
The workers act as a liaison between health and social services and the public to facilitate access to services and improve the quality of service delivery.
“Achieving certification as community health workers was the result of years of work in the community connecting people to important health services,” said Kendra McLaughlin, director of health education and outreach. “These ladies represent the frontline of public health and they are so valuable to all that we do.”
Sandy Miller, Sadie Liller, Sharon Custer, Linda Costello, Heather Berg, Kristen Walker and Christy Thomas have been certified and were required to have 2,000 hours of experience working in community health.For more information, call 301-334-7730.
