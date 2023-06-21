CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization and Abortion Free Allegany will hold a memorial service for the unborn June 24 at 2 p.m. at Davis Memorial Cemetery, Uhl Highway. In 2004, the cemetery organization erected Maryland’s largest monument for the unborn at Davis Cemetery.
Edward Taylor Jr., CHCO president, will be master of ceremonies. Pastor Rob Pierson of Davis United Methodist Church will give the invocation prayer. Comments will be made by CHCO board member Pastor Michael Mudge of Bethany House of the Lord. Darlene Chaney will give a prayer for repentance, forgiveness and healing for abortion. Father Mark Carter of Our Lady of the Mountains Roman Catholic Parish will give the benediction prayer. Flowers from Flowerland were donated.
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization has dedicated June 24 as Mary Ann Eckard Day. Eckard served as longtime CHCO board member and raised most of the funding for the Monument for the Unborn. She died in 2021 and is buried across Uhl Highway at St. Mary’s Cemetery under a CHCO designated and protected grave monument. After the event, attendees will lay a wreath at the Eckard grave. For more information, call 301-722-4624 or visit www.chco.info.
