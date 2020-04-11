Program helps farmers market products
CUMBERLAND — The University of Maryland Extension’s Maryland Direct Market Ready Products Program will address how to succeed in today’s retail markets through online training materials, real-time discussion forums and a members-only Facebook group.
During March, Maryland producers were contacted to complete a survey of their interest and support needs for such a program. The 26 completed surveys confirmed the need for this kind of marketing program and support materials for producers.
The survey results documented that farmers are hesitant, or unprepared, to meet the requirements that buyers from local restaurants, schools and grocery/wholesale/retail businesses have for their suppliers. Buyers need their suppliers to manage their own food safety, insurance, product quality and traceability risks. Curriculum, examples and training are needed to provide profitable marketing alternatives to Maryland producers who are ready to explore direct marketing opportunities beyond the farm to meet consumer demand for food and fiber products provided by trusted sources.
To join the marketing program, visit https://go.umd.edu/JoinRetailReadyProducers.
Any questions, contact Ginger Myers at gsmyers@umd.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.