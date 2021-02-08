LONACONING — The George’s Creek Regional Library will host a virtual event about the B-52 crash of 1964 in Garrett County on Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
On Jan. 13, 1964, a B-52 bomber carrying two 24-megaton nuclear bombs crashed on Big Savage Mountain in eastern Garrett County. Many in the local community joined in the search and rescue operation by scouring deep woods in heavy snow and plowing roads so more search personnel could access the area. Local residents also pitched in to run telephone lines and feed the many rescuers involved in the search.
“Buzz One Four and the Nuclear-armed B-52 Crash of 1964” will be presented on the Zoom meeting platform by Bucky Schriver, who will account his research of the event and the impacts it has had on the surrounding communities.
Registration is required at www.alleganycountylibrary.info/buzzonefour. Visit the registration page for a video tutorial of how to get started using Zoom.
Schriver is a local historian who has been involved in several major projects, including the Lefty Grove Memorial Park and the Coal Miner Memorial. He is a longtime resident of the George’s Creek area.
Contact the library at 301- 463-2629 with any questions.
