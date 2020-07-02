KEYSER, W.Va. — Highland Arts Unlimited Inc.’s Community Art Projects Committee is requesting proposals from an artist or a team of artists for the design and implementation of public art on the side of 21 Armstrong St., the side facing west toward the U.S. Route 220 bridge.
The purpose of the mural project is to create an image that is to “inspire and complement” downtown Keyser, according to a committee member.
The artist or artists need to create an image that includes elements of history and/or culture associated with Mineral County. The last day for submissions is July 15.
For more details and requirements for submission, contact Jill Baldinger at 304-788-1461 or email her at mijill@frontier.com.
