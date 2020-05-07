KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College summer courses will be offered online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The summer term runs from May 18 to Aug. 7 with three different options to accommodate students’ schedules. The summer course schedule is available at go.wvu.edu/pscsummer.
The many reasons a student should consider taking a summer course include helping a student graduate on time, raising a grade point average, accelerating a student’s schedule to receive a degree and maintaining a student’s scholarship, such as PROMISE. Summer school allows a student to take a course in a flexible, shortened time frame while focusing on fewer courses. A summer course can also allow a student to take fewer courses during the fall and spring semesters while remaining on track academically.
Current students are asked to discuss their summer options with their academic advisers and use their spring 2020-term personal identification number to register for summer courses. New students are asked to complete an application for admission available at go.wvu.edu/pscsummer. Students are asked to register at least one week before classes begin.
Financial aid is available for summer courses.
Contact the Financial Aid Office at PSC-FinAid@mail.wvu.edu or 304-788-6820 for assistance.
For more information regarding PSC’s summer courses, call the number above or email go2psc@mail.wvu.edu.
