DR. WALLACE: A girl wrote to you that her future mother-in-law (who was, at the time, happily married) visited a fortuneteller, and her marriage soon ended in a horrible divorce.
Many people in our town have said that fortunetellers don’t have any “psychic powers” and that, in this case, the “teller” was only out to earn a little spending money.
Please allow me to explain about those who can predict the future. I should know because I’m a psychic.
Fortunetellers and psychics who predict the future are only telling people what could possibly happen, but that person has the power to change their future.
In this woman’s case, her marriage ended in a horrible divorce because she didn’t take the precautions to change her future.
Some people put down fortunetellers and psychics — as if they are people who cheat people out of their money — because they are afraid to look into the future. That is what we call human nature. — Proud Psychic, via telepathy, the power of suggestion and email
PROUD PSYCHIC: I don’t doubt your sincerity, but I find it difficult to believe that anyone can accurately predict the future, unless randomly by chance on occasion.
If a fortuneteller can see into the future that a married woman would suffer a horrible divorce, why can’t she accurately predict forthcoming natural disasters?
If that were true, we would be able to evacuate those in harm’s way, thus saving many precious lives when we face tornadoes and severe earthquakes, for example.
And the question I most often receive in this vein is, “If they can predict the future, why don’t they win every lotto or casino bet in states that provide legal gambling?”
If any human being had the true power to predict the future, no casino could remain in existence too long.
DR. WALLACE: I’m 16 and dating two guys who are both 17.
I really like them both, and what really surprised me is that both of them have asked me to go steady, but I can’t decide which guy I like best. However, I am now kind of leaning toward one of them who makes me laugh more often than the other does. They are both really nice, but one has a much better sense of humor.
This is important to me because I really enjoy laughing, spending fun times together, and telling funny stories about life, friends and family.
One of my big concerns is that I don’t want to hurt the guy I don’t choose. Many girls would love to hang out with either of these quality guys.
Most of my girlfriends have boyfriends now, but there are two who I know are in between boyfriends.
Would I be out of line to let one of my guys down easy by introducing him (only if he wants me to) to one of my girlfriends who is presently looking? — Lucky To Have Two, via email
LUCKY TO HAVE TWO: At first, I was not too sure about your suggestion, but after thinking about it further, I think you are onto something here.
Your first step would be to check in with your two girlfriends who may be open to being set up on a date with a new quality guy.
Be certain, however, to tell each of them that you will be making a few (multiple) introductions for this guy.
That way, they will not feel possessive and will fully understand it’s only a “no strings attached” first date that may or may not lead to further interaction.
Assuming you get that set up, have your talk with the guy you’ll be breaking up with.
Explain to him honestly the reason why, and, if appropriate, let him know you have a few girlfriends who might want to meet a really nice guy like him.
If he agrees, make the two introductions for him — on different days, of course!
Why introduce him to two girls instead of just one?
So that he will be in the position of being able to choose which (if either!) he would like to see more than once.
This will put him in at least the initial position of being able to make the decision, versus the situation he was in with you!
