FROSTBURG — The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public comment hearing on the plan by Point Reyes Energy Partners LLC to build a 19.84 MW solar generating facility in Frostburg. The hearing, to be conducted by Public Utility Law Judge Christine Burke, will be held March 10 at 7 p.m.
The project, known as Jade Meadow Solar, is slated to be constructed on 113 acres of property owned by the Allegany Coal and Land Co. that had previously been used for a surface coal mine. The project includes an optional 6.4 MW energy storage component.
To sign up to speak at the hearing, email psc.pulj@maryland.gov by noon on March 9. The hearing will be held on the WebEx platform and participants will receive an email with the link to join the hearing. The hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube channel https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP.
Written comments will be accepted until March 17 at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/. Comments should reference Case No. 9643. They can be mailed to Andrew S. Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 16th Floor, 6 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD 21202.
The project application is available for inspection at the Allegany County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.
