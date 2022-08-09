CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a virtual public comment hearing on the request by Columbia Gas of Maryland to increase its rates by more than $6.7 million on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Public Utility Law Judge Jennifer Grace will preside over the hearing, which will begin with a presentation by Columbia Gas.
Columbia Gas, a subsidiary of NiSource Inc., provides retail natural gas distribution service to approximately 34,000 customers in Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties. As proposed, the total bill for an average residential customer would increase by $10.66 per month, or 11.34%. The company’s most recent prior rate case was decided by the commission in December.
To speak at the hearing, send an email to psc.pulj@gmail.com by noon the day before. The hearing will be held on the Webex platform and will be livestreamed on the Public Utility Law Judge’s YouTube channel.
Written comments can be submitted at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/ or mailed to Andrew Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. All comments should reference Case No. 9680 and should be sent by Sept. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.