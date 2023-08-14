CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold a public comment hearing for the rate increase request filed by Columbia Gas of Maryland on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Allegany Room of the Fairfield Inn & Suites at Canal Place.
Columbia Gas provides natural gas distribution services to 34,000 customers in Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties. A subsidiary of NiSource Inc., the company has requested an $8.8 million rate increase which it says is necessary to recover the costs of increased investment in the replacement of leak-prone pipelines and increased operation and maintenance expenses. The proposed rates would result in an increase of approximately $14.73 on the monthly bill of an average residential customer, or close to 14%.
Chief Public Utility Law Judge Chuck McLean will preside over the hearing.
Written comments will be accepted until Sept. 6 at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/. Comments sent by mail should be addressed to Andrew Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. Comments should reference Case No. 9701.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.