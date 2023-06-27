Public asked to observe otters
CUMBERLAND — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking members of the public to report sightings of river otters across the state through an online survey.
The survey can be completed at WVdnr.gov/surveys.
Participants will be asked to report river otter sightings and provide details about the otter’s location, the number of otters observed and what the otter was doing. Submitting a photo of the otter is encouraged.
The survey will provide updated information about the bodies of water river otters occupy.
River otters, which were once extirpated in West Virginia, were reintroduced by the DNR in the 1980s. Since then, river otter populations have stabilized and are increasing in certain areas.
To learn more about other citizen science projects and surveys, visit WVdnr.gov/surveys.
