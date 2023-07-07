CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Highway Administration will host five virtual public meetings this month to present information and obtain feedback on ways to improve safety for “vulnerable road users,” identified as a person walking, cycling or rolling. Input also will be obtained via an online survey through July 31.
The virtual meeting for Western Maryland and Howard County is July 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The link to the virtual meetings via Microsoft Teams is available at roads.maryland.gov. For assistance, such as an interpreter for hearing/speech considerations, email SHATitleVI@MDOTmaryland.gov. The survey closes at 5 p.m. July 31 at bit.ly/maryland-vru.
The virtual meetings follow Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld’s announcement of participation in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy, an initiative bringing together agencies and stakeholders across the country to share ideas and best practices to save lives on the nation’s roadways.
“Input from community and advocacy groups, local and regional governments and others is critical in developing the Vulnerable Road User Safety Assessment,” said SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “We must continue to prioritize safety and accessibility for vulnerable users traveling on our transportation system.”
The state also is updating its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan with more information at 2050marylandbpmp.com. Comments and questions about the plan may be submitted at bikepedinfo@mdot.maryland.gov.
