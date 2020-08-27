CUMBERLAND — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has advised college students and others turning to public Wi-Fi to know the risks so they do not compromise their sensitive, personal, identifiable information.
Many college students opt for a change of scenery and frequent coffee houses, libraries or bookstores to work on assignments.
Students should make sure any web address starts with https://, which verifies a secure connection. Consumers should also avoid clicking on unfamiliar links. Such links could contain malware that infect the computer.
Additionally, students should avoid accessing banking records or conducting any financial transactions on public Wi-Fi networks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.