'Puddles' ceramic work to be displayed

FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of visual arts will host the sculptural ceramic work of Maxwell Parker.
The exhibition, “Puddles,” will open Oct. 7 at the Stephanie Ann Roper Gallery in the Fine Arts Building. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 30.
The show will feature amalgamation-type artworks made with ceramics, metals and glazes that explore impulse, repulsion and balance.
Through multiple rapid firings, Parker builds the composition by layering glazes, shards, chunks, bars, nuts, bolts and “really anything that is not too combustible.”
Parker has shown work nationally, including a recent show at the Museum of Science and Industry. Parker is a New York native and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh. He lives and works in Tampa, Florida, and is pursuing his Master of Fine Arts from the University of South Florida.
The Roper Gallery is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, FSU follows state health guidelines requiring the wearing of masks and physical distancing from others. Visitors to campus must visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring before arriving on campus and be prepared to display the “Reduced Risk” badge.
For more information, contact 301-687-4797.
