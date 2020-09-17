ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest offers cash prizes for the prettiest and scariest pumpkins for youth up to 17 and adults of any age.
Pumpkins can be decorated with paint, markers, recycled materials, paper, jewelry, fabric or any other material. A gift certificate will be awarded for People’s Choice.
No carved, punctured or rotting pumpkins will be accepted. Decorations should be external only.
Entries should be dropped off at the Hampshire Co-op on Oct. 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be assigned a number and should not include a name.
