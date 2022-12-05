KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College interim President Chris Gilmer welcomed incoming students and their families during Move-In Day, approaching parent Mike Grinnan, who was surrounded by a group of young adults, he asked, “And which one of these students will you be leaving with us today?”
When Grinnan answered, “All of them,” Gilmer realized that the quadruplets — Maria, Chris, Allie and Michael — would be joining the Catamount family.
“In all my 30 years in higher education, I’ve never had a set of quadruplets on my campus,” said Gilmer. “You can imagine my surprise and excitement when I learned they chose Potomac State College. We’re honored.”
The Grinnans are from Ashburn, Virginia, and were looking at schools relatively close to home and to Elkins, where they have family. “We were also looking for a smaller campus because we knew we’d learn better in a more personal environment. Potomac State College is a perfect fit for us,” Michael Grinnan said.
Allie and Maria are roommates and Chris and Michael are rooming together, similar to their bunking arrangements growing up at home.
Allie is studying biology with the goal of becoming a pediatrician. Chris is studying preforensic investigative science. Maria is a business technology major who wants to be an entrepreneur and Michael is also a business technology major with interests in supply chain and online commerce.
The family learned about Potomac State College through the recommendation of their grandmother Bobbie (Ray) Grinnan, who attended the Keyser campus in 1965. “I lived in Reynolds Hall my first two semesters and then commuted from home the third semester because my father was ill, which is why I didn’t return for a fourth semester,” said Bobbie Grinnan. “I felt very comfortable on campus. The friends that I made were from similar rural backgrounds. The faculty were friendly and helpful. I enjoyed my time there.”
Their grandmother met up with the family at Potomac State in the summer, sharing with them her experiences and stories when she was a student. She said at least one of the four siblings texts her every night to let her know how they are doing.
The Grinnan quads received scholarships and financial aid to help offset the cost of tuition. “In the end, the cost was only a bit more than in-state tuition,” Mike Grinnan said. “It helps quite a bit.”
“We tell them to have fun, meet new friends, have your experiences but do it responsibly and use good judgment, said Sophia Grinnan. “And if one of them starts steering in the wrong direction, because we all make mistakes, they have each other’s backs. And most importantly, appreciate what you have — not materialistically — but family and each other.”
