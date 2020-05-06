CUMBERLAND — Maryland households with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to pandemic-related school closures will be eligible for Pandemic-EBT benefits.
Because Maryland public schools were closed to students effective March 16, approved households will be able to obtain retroactive benefits.
March, April and May benefits will be issued in June and benefits will continue to be issued for the duration that schools are closed due to COVID-19.
The Maryland Department of Human Services, in conjunction with the Maryland State Department of Education, has secured approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to operate the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program.
The Department of Human Services estimates that approximately 427,000 children will benefit from the P-EBT program for a combined value of over $49 million in benefits.
Monthly benefits will be calculated at the daily rate of $5.70 per child for each day the child’s school was closed in a particular month.
“We are grateful to the Food and Nutrition Service of the USDA for their responsiveness and to the Maryland Department of Education and local school districts for their partnership in identifying and enrolling eligible students’ families in the Pandemic-EBT program,” said Human Services Secretary Lourdes R. Padilla.
“While local school districts and agencies are distributing meals at over 600 emergency sites across the state, this additional P-EBT benefit will help sustain students and their families through the COVID-19 pandemic crisis,” said Karen B. Salmon, state superintendent of schools.
“This federal-state-local partnership led by the Department of Human Services will dramatically help maximize the nutritional well-being of children in Maryland.”
Maryland SNAP households that qualify for the Pandemic-EBT benefits will receive the additional benefits on their existing EBT card. To replace a lost EBT card, call 800-997-2222.
The latest departmental updates and COVID-related resources can be found at http://dhs.maryland.gov/coronavirus.
