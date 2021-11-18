Creamery wins red ribbon for vanilla
CUMBERLAND — Queen City Creamery won a red ribbon for its vanilla frozen custard at the largest ice cream retailers’ event in the country held in Orlando, Fla., the North American Ice Cream Association announced.
The 2021 sensory judging was conducted under the direction of dairy scientist Sam Alcaine of Cornell University.
Once Cornell receives ice cream samples from around the country, a rigorous testing process involving microbial, structure and sensory testing is undertaken to determine the quality of each sample. The products are scored on such elements as flavor, body and texture and color.
With ice cream and frozen dessert samples sent from all around the country, the ribbon winners are determined to be the best of the best when it comes to their quality, flavor and overall production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.