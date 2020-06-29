CUMBERLAND — Allegany Allied Arts Inc. has postponed the annual Queen City Film Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 1-4, until April of next year.
The Venue At Mezzos on South Centre Street remains the location for the rescheduled event, which draws entries from around the world.
The regular submissions period, originally scheduled for May 1 through June 30, will be extended through Oct. 31. The late submissions period, originally set for July 1 through July 31, will be rescheduled to Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. The full program and schedule will now be announced no later than March 1.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are not confident they will be able to exhibit a full screening program with an audience and guests as originally planned on the dates originally scheduled.
While the group expects that special measures or limits on capacity may remain necessary by April 2021, planners are hopeful they will be able to admit an audience and guests, even if social distancing should remain necessary. Allegany Allied Arts Inc. remains committed to live screenings and is not planning to switch to a virtual online format.
All tickets and passes already purchased remain valid for the new event dates.
All submissions already received will remain eligible, even if their completion dates might otherwise now fall outside the period specified in the rules.
Because of the postponement, and to avoid overlapping submission and production cycles, QCFF 2021 will be canceled.
