Editor’s Note: The following COVID-19 vaccine questions and answers are part of a communication campaign featuring concerned local citizens in conjunction with the Frostburg State University Communication Leadership Lab. Responses and citations are provided by Dr. Judy Stone, who is an infectious disease doctor residing in Cumberland.
Q. I haven’t worn a mask and haven’t gotten sick. It seems as though masks are unnecessary.
A. It’s great that you haven’t gotten sick. The masks are important as this virus keeps changing. What happens with viruses is they change to survive. The current one, we know, is sent from person to person through the air. So when we breathe, we release our germs and take in others. Keeping several feet away from other people can help, but masks can help more. The reason is they help to keep our germs to ourselves and others’ germs to themselves.
The best masks, labeled N95, KN95 or KF95, are made of special material and are more close fitting. If you can’t get those, then wear a (blue) surgical mask UNDER a more close-fitting cloth mask.
Good news — we now know that masks can safely be reused as long as they fit securely and are not damaged.
Several layers in the mask of tightly woven material help the most. Masks should block the light. The mask MUST cover your NOSE and mouth.
See https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/masking-science-sars-cov2.html.
Q. I can’t wear a mask because I have breathing problems. Wearing a mask makes things worse!
A. It’s truly awful having problems with your breathing, and no one likes wearing a mask. Talk it over with your doctor. Some of the masks give more room around your mouth and nose and might help. See if you can go outside and lift it for a few minutes, take some deep breaths and then wear it again. Mostly, you’ll need to try different styles to see what works for you.
See https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html.
Q. It seems to me that all this about masks and vaccines are just people trying to frighten us. Isn’t COVID really a flu?
A. The only way in which COVID is like the flu is that both are viruses. But, COVID is a virus that has been very harmful and has caused more deaths in one year than the usual flu in many years. COVID is a stronger, more dangerous virus. Some of the symptoms might seem the same as the usual flu, but COVID does more harm and causes more deaths. If we all take the protective measures for ourselves and each other, the healthier we all will be.
See https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm.
