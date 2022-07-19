FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst is welcoming another installation of Pop-Up Frostburg at 18 E. Main St. Running from July 23-Aug. 29, local artist Terran Beeman will open Quirky Little Nobody, showcasing boutique decor and refurbished furniture as well as handmade wooden jewelry. Guests during the grand opening July 23 will have the chance to enter a raffle for gift certificates totaling $200.
Quirky Little Nobody is owned by Beeman, of Lonaconing, whose work is inspired by her passion for repurposing and refurbishing discarded items. Infusing furniture pieces with bright colors and floral designs, Beeman offers sneak peeks of her work on Instagram, @qlnobody, or on Facebook at Quirky Little Nobody.
The grand opening celebration from noon to 5 p.m. will feature old-fashioned sodas and slices of cake by Treasured Treats & Cakes.
The Pop-Up Frostburg program brings together entrepreneurs, artists, makers and small businesses with local property owners to activate vacant spaces in downtown Frostburg. The program is funded in part through the Maryland Project Restore grant program and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Main Street Improvement grant program.
For more information, visit downtownfrostburg.com and follow @FrostburgFirst on Facebook and Instagram or contact FrostburgFirst at 301-689-6900.
