OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department is offering a Quit Now class in time for tobacco users to get serious about improving their health during the new year.
For anyone addicted to nicotine, regardless of whether it is in the form of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco or vaping, kicking the habit should be high on the health priority list.
Classes run for six weeks each with one to begin Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the health department and another to begin Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northern Garrett Rescue Squad in Friendsville.
“This class is totally free and designed to help you stop using all types of tobacco, including cigarettes, smokeless and electronic smoking devices,” said Sharon Custer, certified tobacco treatment specialist at the Garrett County Health Department. “Throughout the six weeks of classes, you will receive resources to help you change your habits, including free cessation aids.”
To promote COVID-19 safety, enrollment is limited and all participants must wear a mask. The health department offers individual counseling and virtual counseling to those who are interested in quitting. Contact 301-501-8574 or Sharon.custer@maryland.gov or register at www.KickingTobacco.com.
