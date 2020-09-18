OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has scheduled a free Quit Now class beginning Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at its Oakland office to help clients to quit using all types of tobacco, including cigarettes, smokeless and electronic smoking devices.
Throughout the six weeks of classes, participants receive a number of resources to help them change their habits. Resources include a notebook with many tools, group support and free cessation aids in the form of nicotine patches, nicotine gum or lozenges or one of the prescription drugs Zyban or Chantix.
“I am excited to get this class started and help as many people as possible along their journey toward freedom from nicotine addiction,” said Sharon Custer, who is a certified tobacco treatment specialist at the health department. “We will be following all the COVID-19 safety measures, including taking temperatures at the start of class, wearing face masks, physical distancing and we will have hand sanitizer available.”
Everyone has access to the Maryland Tobacco Quitline at 800-QUIT-NOW, which offers a quitting coach for help seven days a week.
To register for class, contact the health department at 301-334-7730 or 301-895-3111 or call Custer at 301-501-8574.
Additional classes are scheduled to begin in various locations around the county in early 2021.
