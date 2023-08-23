FRIENDSVILLE — A raccoon that attacked the owner of a chicken coop in the Friendsville area tested positive for the rabies virus, Environmental Health Services of the Garrett County Health Department reported as the first case of laboratory-confirmed rabies in the county for 2023.
The victim was checking after hearing a commotion coming from the chicken coop and the raccoon attached itself to the victim’s leg. Immediately following the incident, the victim sought medical treatment and began rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.
With assistance from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the raccoon was submitted to the Maryland Department of Health Rabies Laboratory for testing.
All warm-blooded animals are susceptible to being affected by the deadly rabies virus, which is only transferred through the saliva of the infected animal.
The Garrett County Health Department will hold the last series of low-cost rabies clinics for the year the second week of September:
• Sept. 11, 5 to 6 p.m., Deer Park Fire Department.
• Sept. 12, 5 to 6 p.m., Grantsville Elementary School.
• Sept. 13, 5 to 6 p.m., Garrett County Fairgrounds Ag Heritage Hall.
• Sept. 14, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Garrett County Health Department, Oakland.
Questions regarding rabies or rabies clinics can be directed to Environmental Health Services at 301-334-7760.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.