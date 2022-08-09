FRIENDSVILLE — A raccoon that bit a dog in the area of Old Morgantown Road last month tested positive for rabies as the county’s second case of the year, according to Environmental Health Services of the Garrett County Health Department.
The dog, whose vaccination had lapsed, had to be revaccinated and monitored closely for 45 days.
If a pet is exposed to a wild animal, do not handle for two hours, or if necessary to handle, wear protective gloves and wash thoroughly with soap and water afterward. Anyone who is bitten by a wild animal that cannot be captured or exposed to an animal suspected of having rabies should seek medical treatment immediately.
The health department will hold rabies vaccinations clinics in September for dogs, cats and ferrets.
